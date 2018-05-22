At 44 Degrees, Hottest Day Of The Year In Delhi Today Delhi is likely to see temperatures between 44 and 45 degrees on Wednesday.

Share EMAIL PRINT Tuesday was marked as the warmest day of the year in Delhi. (File) New Delhi: A heat wave officially struck Delhi on Tuesday with the city seeing a maximum of 44 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, and some regions sizzling at 46 degrees while an unrelenting summer sun scorched the capital and suburbs as well as north, east and west India.



With Tuesday marked as the warmest day of the year in Delhi,



According to weather analysts, the next respite from excessive heat is likely only towards the end of May.



The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 29.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.



"Wednesday is likely to see mercury around 44 to 45 degrees, however on Thursday (May 24), temperatures may slightly drop due to possibility of trace rain.. however that would happen towards evening after maximum temperatures would have been recorded," Met department scientist Kuldeep Srivastava told IANS. The maximum across Delhi would still hover around 40 to 43 degrees.



He said that though evening time on May 24 may get slight refreshing, temperature will quickly catch up next day with another series of heat waves lasting towards the end of the month.



On Tuesday, at 46 degree Celsius, six notches above the season's average, Palam was the warmest region across the capital. Meanwhile, Ayanagar sizzled at 44.7 degrees, Ridge area at 44.3 degrees and Narela at 44.1 degree Celsius respectively.



Gurgaon sizzled at 44 degrees, while Faridabad recorded 44.1 degrees Celsius.



In Delhi, Monday's maximum temperature was 41.8 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.5 degrees, average for the season.



"The days are expected to get warmer and dry as the week unfolds, the northwesterly winds are likely to continue. Around May 29, there are slight chances of thundershower that may bring some respite to the city," Mahesh Palawat, director of private weather forecasting agency Skymet, told IANS.



Meanwhile, the humidity across Delhi dropped, oscillating between 16 to 22 per cent only.



"We are observing weather patterns and its too early to comment if slight rain showers are likely towards the end of the month or May 29. It may or it may not be the case," Mr Srivastava added.



On Tuesday, the maximum temperatures were appreciably above normal - 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius - in most parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand; at some parts of west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Assam and Meghalaya; at one or two pockets of Jammu and Kashmir, Saurashtra and Kutch and central Maharashtra, the weather office said.



