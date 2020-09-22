Car Mechanic Driving Mercedes Crashes Into Auto Rickshaw, Injures 3 In Delhi: Police

The injured pedestrians were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Center: Police (Representational)

A car mechanic who was driving a Mercedes in an inebriated state hit an auto-rickshaw and injured three pedestrians in south Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area, the police said on Tuesday.

The mechanic has been identified as 28-year-old Alam, a resident of New Seelampur, they said.

During patrolling at 8.55 pm on Sunday, the police found a Mercedes car had crashed into an auto-rickshaw near a Sarai Kale Khan red light, a police official said.

Enquiry revealed that the car after hitting the auto-rickshaw at the rear side jumped the divider and injured three pedestrians on the opposite side of the road, he said.

"On further enquiry, it was revealed that the car was driven by Alam and his two women friends accompanied him. He was drunk at that time and some beer bottles were found in the vehicle," senior police official (southeast) RP Meena said.

The accused said that he works as a car mechanic at Seelampur in northeast Delhi and the vehicle belonged to one of his clients who had left it at his workshop for repairing, RP Meena said.

On Sunday, Alam consumed alcohol and took his two women friends for a ride to Kalkaji, he said.

He was driving the car at a very high speed. When he reached near Sarai Kale Khan red light, the car went out of control and hit the auto-rickshaw. It jumped the divider and hit three pedestrians, Meena said.

The injured pedestrians -- identified as Brijesh, Mahender and Suresh -- were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Center, the police said.

However, the auto-rickshaw driver, Sachin, escaped unhurt, they said. Alam was arrested on the spot, police said.