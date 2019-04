The showroom is in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar.

A massive fire broke out at an apparel showroom in Uttam Nagar area of Delhi in early hours on Friday.

25 fire tenders are present at the spot and attempts are being made to douse the fire.

More details are awaited.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.