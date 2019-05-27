Married Woman Jumps Off Building In Delhi, Family Says She Had Depression

The woman had gotten married on April 21. (Representational)

A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on Monday after jumping off the terrace of a six-storey building in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said.

The woman, Ankita, was a resident of the same area, they said. She was taken to a hospital but was declared brought dead.

"Police received information regarding the incident that took place in Eastern Apartment of New Ashok Nagar area at around 1.45 pm," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said.

The woman's family told the police that she was depressed about having got married late, but denied that there was any issue between the couple, a senior officer said.

Ankita got married to Mukesh Pandey on April 21, he said.

Police said that before Ankita jumped off the building, she called her mother and "blamed herself for the sufferings" of her family, adding she would kill herself for the "betterment" of her family members.

Ankita's mother informed her husband and son about the call and they came to look for her. Her father reached the spot and identified Ankita's body, the police said.

Her father told the police that she was depressed and was undergoing treatment. However, she had not been taking her medicines for the past few months, they said.

The sub-divisional magistrate has been informed and post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday, the police said.