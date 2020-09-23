Married Man Opens Fire Outside Ex-Girlfriend's Home For Ignoring Him: Delhi Cops

The man told the police he wanted to marry his girlfriend but could not (Representational)

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly opening fire outside the residence of his former girlfriend in southeast Delhi, the police said today. The woman had been ignoring him after his marriage, they said.

Sumit Tomar opened fire late Sunday night at Dharampal Colony in Delhi's Aali Vihar when the 24-year-old woman was at home with her family. After hearing the gunshot, she opened the door and found Sumit Tomar with a country-made gun in his hand, the police said.

On seeing her, he shouted, "Come outside, I will kill you and your family" and then he ran away, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said.

She found the main gate damaged and an empty cartridge and bullet lead, the police said.

The woman told the police that she was in a relationship with Tomar for 10 years but after his marriage in 2018, she started ignoring him.

Tomar did not like it and had threatened her with dire consequences, the police said.

"During investigation, police received information on Tuesday that Tomar was hiding in the Aali Vihar jungle. A raid was conducted and Tomar was arrested," RP Meena said.

Tomar told police he wanted to marry the woman but could not. He had procured the gun last month from Agra, RP Meena said, adding the gun was found with him.