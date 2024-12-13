"You Don't Check Students' Bags": Delhi Schools' 2nd Bomb Threat In A Week

At least 30 schools in Delhi received a bomb threat on Friday via email, the second such incident this week. The police have not found anything suspicious yet, officials said.

Delhi Public School in East of Kailash, Salwan School, Modern School, and Cambridge School, were among some of the institutions that received the threat. This has prompted the authorities to send students back home. The schools have also sent messages to guardians asking them not to send their children to classes today.

A copy of the email accessed by NDTV shows that it says there are "several explosives in the schools' premises". According to the sender, there is a "secret dark web" group that is involved in the alleged bomb blasts.

"I am sure that you all do not check your students' bags frequently when they enter the school premises. The bombs are powerful enough to destroy the buildings and harm people. December 13 and 14, both days can be the day your school will face a bomb blast. On December 14, there is a scheduled parent-teacher meeting in some of the schools mentioned. Indeed it is a good chance and an advantage for the bombs to detonate," the email reads.

It also asked the authorities to reply to the email to know the sender's "demands".

The fire department, police, and bomb detection teams, along with dog squads, have reached the schools and are conducting checks, officials said. The Delhi Police is also investigating the IP address and looking for the sender of the email.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the bomb threats, calling it "extremely serious and worrying".

"This is the second time in this week that Delhi schools have received bomb threats, which is extremely serious and worrying. If this continues, how badly will it affect the children? What will happen to their studies?" he said.

On December 9, over 40 schools in the national capital received a similar bomb threat via email. The police later declared it as a bomb hoax.

The email, sent at 11:38 pm on a Sunday claimed that multiple "small" bombs had been planted inside the school buildings. The sender also demanded $30,000 to defuse bombs.

"It will not cause very much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. You all deserve to suffer and lose limbs," the hoax email read.