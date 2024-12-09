2 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threat, Students Sent Back

Two Delhi schools received a bomb threat on Monday morning. DPS RK Puram and GD Goenka School in Paschim Vihar received a threat, in the early hours. Students have been sent back home and the Police have been informed.

It is a peak hour in schools, with school buses arriving, parents dropping their children off at school, and staff preparing for the morning assembly. Reportedly, the threat was received via email.

The Delhi Fire Department was informed around 7 am.

Earlier, in October, on a Sunday morning, an explosion occurred outside a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar. The explosion damaged the school wall and nearby shops and vehicles.

Following this, the very next day, on October 21, schools received an email threatening a bomb blast at all CRPF schools by Tuesday, 11 am. An investigation began immediately and the threat was found to be a hoax.