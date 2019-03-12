Man's Body With Head Injuries Found In Delhi's Cantt Area: Police

Police suspect that the victim was killed and later his body was dumped in the drain.

Delhi | | Updated: March 12, 2019 03:43 IST
Police said a case was registered and an investigation is underway. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

The body of a man with head injuries was recovered on Monday from a dry drain in Delhi Cantt area, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sonu. He used to work at a tent house in Cantt area.

"Police received a call at around 8.30 am on Monday regarding the body. After reaching the spot, it was found that a man in his mid 20s was lying in a dry drain in Cantt area with head injuries," Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) said.

Police suspect that the victim was killed and later his body was dumped in the drain, Mr Arya said, adding that a case was registered and an investigation was underway.

