The body of a man was found at the servant quarters of Rashtrapati Bhavan, police said today. After his neighbours noticed foul smell emanating from the servant quarters, they alerted the police. The room was locked from inside and the police had to break it open late Thursday night.According to cops, the body is at least four to five days old.The man has been identified as Trilokchand, who worked at the President's Secretariat and had been unwell for some time, the police said. While it's not clear how he died, police sources believe a heart attack to be the cause of death. The body has been sent for post-mortem.More details are awaited.