'Not Just A Win, A Big Responsibility': Manish Sisodia On Delhi Victory

Minutes after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) crossed the halfway mark in the Delhi civic polls scorecard, senior party leader Manish Sisodia tweeted that "this is not just a win but a big responsibility".

Thanking the residents of the national capital, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia tweeted in Hindi, "We thank the people of Delhi for trusting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi MCD (polls). People have defeated the world's biggest and most negative party and ensured the win of honest Arvind Kejriwal."

"For us, this is not just a win, but a big responsibility," Mr Sisodia added. AAP's victory in these civic polls ends the BJP's 15-year control of the city's municipal administration. Despite its back-to-back victories in Delhi Assembly polls, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had not been able to wrest control of the civic administration.

These were the first civic polls in Delhi after three municipal bodies were merged to form one and wards were redrawn, reducing their number from 272 to 250.

Senior AAP leader and MP Raghav Chadha also welcomed the results.

Thank you, Delhi!



AAP's victory in MCD polls is a reflection of your faith in the leadership & vision of Arvind Kejriwal ji.



This is your victory over those who sought to destroy Delhi with their apathy, lies & politics of mud-slinging.



Here's to a cleaner, greener Delhi pic.twitter.com/ekuq7MNNI3 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 7, 2022

