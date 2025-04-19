20-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide In Delhi, Checking CCTV, Say Police

A 20-year-old woman from Manipur died by suicide in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony on Saturday, the police said.

A call was received at the police control room at 6.22 am about a body found near Maharani Bagh, the police said.

The woman has been identified as Priyaluxmi Devi Khangebam from Manipur's Bishnupur district.

She had been living in a third-floor flat with a roommate, the police said, adding she came to Delhi in October 2024. She worked in a Noida-based business process outsourcing (BPO) firm. Her friend is also working there.

CCTV footage recovered from the rooftop of the building showed her walking alone before jumping, a police officer said. The footage is being analysed closely for further investigation, the police said.

Her family has been informed and the body has been kept at the AIIMS mortuary. A post-mortem will be conducted in the presence of her family members, the police said.