Man Who Supplied Arms To Maoists For Years Arrested In Maharashtra: Police

The man was also arrested by Odisha police in 2008. (Representational)

Delhi police has arrested a man from Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, involved in supplying arms to Maoists for several years, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Ajeet Ray, 48, was arrested on Saturday. Police said he had been involved in unlawful activities in Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhatishgarh since 1990.

During investigations, police learnt that he was also arrested by Odisha police in 2008. Subsequently, non-bailable warrant was issued against him by the court and a reward of Rs 2 lakh was declared on his arrest by Delhi police, said PS Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell).

Giving the details, he said, a person named Ram Krishna was arrested on July 7. During interrogation, he revealed that he was involved in arms peddling since 2015.

He told police that he used to procure illegal cartridges from Agra, Bihar and used to supply them to CPI (Maoist) Commanders through his contacts in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, the officer said. During interrogation, Ram Krishan revealed that he supplied cartridges to Ajeet Ray.

Police teams were deployed in Bihar, Odisha and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra to arrest the accused, the DCP said.