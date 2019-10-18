Man Tries To Smuggle Gold Bars In His Shoes From Dubai, Arrested In Delhi

Officers of Air Customs Preventive at Indira Gandhi International Airport intercepted the passenger.

A man was arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling gold bars worth more than Rs 36 lakh by hiding them in his shoes, a customs official said today. He was coming on a flight from Dubai, they added.

On a tip-off, the Officers of the Air Customs Preventive at Indira Gandhi International Airport intercepted the passenger who arrived from Dubai on Tuesday, the statement quoting a custom official said.

A detailed search resulted in the recovery of eight gold bars weighing 933 grams which were concealed inside the shoes worn by him, he said.

The market value of the seized gold bars is approximately Rs 36,48,030, according to the statement.

The gold has been seized and the man was arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act.

