Man Stabbed To Death In Delhi, Juvenile Among 5 Arrested: Cops

A case of murder has been registered in the matter and five people were arrested. (Representational)

Five people, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in east Delhi's Kalyan Puri area, officials said.

A PCR call was received at 6.44 am about a man lying near a shop in Kalyan Puri with an apparent stab wound in his thigh. A team was immediately rushed to the spot, police said.

The victim has been identified as Ajit (25), they said.

"The police team found the man's body at the spot. A crime team was called in to inspect the spot and the body was shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem," a senior police officer said.

A case of murder has been registered in the matter and five people, including a juvenile, were arrested, the officer said.

