Man Stabbed To Death By Neighbours After Fight Over Not Flushing Toilet

An 18-year-old scrap worker succumbed to multiple stab wounds after neighbours in Delhi's Govindpuri came to blows over a common toilet not being flushed.

The fight broke out between the two siblings and a family that lives on the first floor of a building situated in the South Delhi area. Sudheer, his 22-year-old brother Prem and his friend Sagar got into a fight with Bhikam Singh, his wife Meena, and their three sons Sanjay, 20, Rahul, 18, and a minor boy.

Early on Saturday, Sudheer was rushed to the hospital with stab wounds on his chest, head and face, but died during treatment. Meanwhile, Prem was undergoing treatment, while Sagar was discharged.

Sagar Malik, a neighbour, told PTI Videos that the victims were beaten up with rods and knives. "Bhikam's family called the police and told them that their mother was attacked," Malik said.

A case of murder has been registered and Bhikam and his family have been apprehended for investigation, they said.

Sudheer, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, paid Rs 3,000 per month in rent for the house which he shared with his brother, an e-rickshaw driver. Bhikam Singh works at a building materials shop and had shifted to the building around 45 days ago.