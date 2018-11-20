Man Stabbed To Death By 2 Brothers After Quarrel In South Delhi

The victim, identified as Ajay, and the two accused brothers -- Rahul and Deepak are residents of Lado Sarai.

Delhi | | Updated: November 20, 2018 18:56 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Stabbed To Death By 2 Brothers After Quarrel In South Delhi

A case has been registered and the accused have been arrested in this connection (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by two brother following a quarrel at a wedding function in south Delhi's Tigri area, police said Tuesday.

The man, identified as Ajay, and the two accused brothers -- Rahul and Deepak -- were attending a wedding function of a relative in Lado Sarai when a quarrel ensued between them on Monday night, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) said.

However, the matter was resolved after a few friends and elders intervened. But, the quarrel took place again after the function, he said.

Later, when the father of the accused brothers approached Ajay's family to discuss the matter, Ajay allegedly abused him, the DCP said.

Following the incident, Rahul and Deepak went to Ajay's residence and attacked him with a knife and a cricket stump, he said.

During an enquiry, police learnt that following the incident Ajay, a resident of J J Camp, was taken to a hospital by his family members, where he died, he said.

A case has been registered, police said, adding that the accused have been arrested in this connection.

The weapon of offence has also been recovered and further investigation is underway, police said

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

New DelhiNew Delhi crimeSouth Delhi Crimes

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chhattisgarh ElectionsAlok VermaSushma SwarajGalaxy A9Assembly ElectionsLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRedmi Note 6 ProWardhaDiabetesYogaMaruti ErtigaAir PurfiersPollution Mask

................................ Advertisement ................................