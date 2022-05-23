Man Shot In Face For Resisting Robbery In Delhi, Hospitalised: Police

Pradeep Singh, who runs a salon, was injured in his cheek and was taken to a hospital.

A 35-year-old man was shot in face by four unidentified people who opened fire at him from inside a car in a bid to snatch his gold chain and bracelet, police said on Monday.

He was having an ice-cream with his brother-in-law Simar Jeet near Hari Nagar clock tower in west Delhi when the incident happened, police said.

According to police, on Sunday around 11.20 pm, a gang of four people fired a round at Pradeep from inside a car in a bid to rob him of his chain and bracelet.

Mr Singh is now stated to be stable and is out of danger, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said, "Multiple teams have been formed and CCTV cameras installed in and around the area are being checked. The data is also being scrutinised. Sources have been deployed." A case under appropriate section of law has been registered and further investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the culprits to nab them, he said.