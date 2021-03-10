Man Shot At By Motorcycle Rider In South Delhi, Hospitalised: Police

The man was shot at allegedly by a motorcycle rider in south Delhi's Defence Colony (Representational)

A 45-year-old man was shot at allegedly by a motorcycle rider in south Delhi's Defence Colony area on Wednesday morning, police said.

The injured man, Bhimraj, a resident of Chirag Delhi, works in BSES as a contractual driver, they said.

The incident took place around 9 am when police received a call that a motorcycle rider had shot a man who was inside a car near electricity grid in Defence Colony's Andrews Ganj, police said.

He sustained a bullet injury in his neck and was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he is undergoing treatment, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said.

Prima facie the motive behind the incident appears to be enmity and an investigation is underway, he said.

"We have registered a case under appropriate sections and multiple teams are working to arrest the accused," the DCP added.