Man Shoots At Woman In Delhi. She Had An Argument With His Wife

Police said the women was fired upon by the accused to exact revenge. (Representational)

A 27-year-old woman was shot at by a man in southeast Delhi's Zakir Nagar, with the police suspecting that it was a fallout of a quarrel between the victim and the accused's wife a few days ago.

The police were informed about the incident last night.

By the time police reached the spot, the injured woman had been taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said, adding empty shells of cartridge were seized from the scene of the incident.

The victim, in her statement to police, claimed that she was returning home from Taimoor Nagar around 11 pm yesterday, when Tasleem Mulla fired at her.

Another police officer said the woman had a quarrel with Tasleem Mulla's wife a few days ago and he fired upon the victim to exact revenge.

The accused is yet to be arrested.

