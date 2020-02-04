Poll Body Appoints Senior IPS Officer As Southeast Delhi Deputy Commissioner

Election Commission had shunted out Delhi's Southeast DCP citing the current situation (Representational)

Senior police officer Rajendra Prasad Meena has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) by the Election Commission, officials said on Tuesday.

Rajendra Prasad Meena, currently serving as the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), has been given charge of the southeast district.

"The commission has decided that Rajendra Pradesh Meena, IPS, shall be posted as DCP (Southeast) and shall be directed to assume charge immediately," an official order stated.

On Sunday, the Election Commission had shunted out Delhi's Southeast DCP Chinmoy Biswal, citing the "ongoing situation" in the area that saw incidents of firing at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar last week.