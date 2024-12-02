Man Sets Neighbour's Car On Fire In South Delhi, Tracked 600 Km Away

With tech surveillance, the police managed to track the accused some 600 km away near UP's Amethi

A man set his neighbour's car on fire in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area reportedly over a parking dispute. He was then tracked 600 km away in Uttar Pradesh and arrested after an FIR was filed against him. The incident happened on late Saturday night, November 30, 2024.

Rahul Bhasin, the main accused, would have regular arguments with Ranjeet Chauhan over parking, according to news agency PTI. Owing to one such argument, he decided to set Mr Chauhan's car on fire with his friends. The entire incident was caught on CCTV.

At around 10 pm on November 30, Rahul Bhasin and two of his friends stepped out of their car in the middle of the road and started smashing the windshield of Mr Chauhan's car, shows the CCTV footage. One of the men then throws an inflammable liquid on the bonnet of the car and another one puts it on fire. All three of them then quickly drove away from the spot.

This was not the first time Rahul had damaged Mr Chauhan's car. Earlier, he had also damaged the side mirrors of the latter's car over some argument. An FIR was filed then as well against Rahul.

The police put together a team to track and arrest Rahul and other accused involved in the incident. With tech surveillance, they managed to track them some 600 km away near UP's Amethi and arrested them. So far, seven people have been arrested in the case, said police.