Man Robbed Of Jewellery Worth Rs 1 Crore At Gunpoint In Delhi: Cops

A man carrying jewellery worth around Rs 1 crore on his scooter was allegedly robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday by bike-borne assailants near Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon when the victim was heading towards his destination with the jewellery consignment near Bhairon Mandir, they said.

According to the complainant, the robbers made away with 500 grams of gold and 35 kilograms of silver.

The victims, identified as Shivam Kumar Yadav (28) and his associate Raghav (55), were travelling from Chandni Chowk towards Bhairon Mandir on a scooter. When they reached near the mandir parking area, two assailants on a motorcycle allegedly intercepted them.

At gunpoint, the robbers snatched away one bag filled with silver and another containing gold and silver items before fleeing the spot. The caller was unable to note down the complete registration number of the motorcycle, a senior police officer said.

A team from Tilak Marg police station rushed to the spot after receiving the information. CCTV footage from the surrounding area was scanned to ascertain the route taken by the accused and to identify them, officials added.

"The matter is being investigated, and raids are underway to nab the culprits. Police have called in the jewellery store owner to ascertain the amount of the robbed jewellery," the officer added.

