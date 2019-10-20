Man Rescued 7 Minutes After His Kidnapping Reported: Delhi Police

A member from a gang of carjackers was arrested by the Delhi Police soon after.

The Delhi Police today said that they have arrested a member from a gang of carjackers after a person was kidnapped from Mohan Garden by them.

Rijwal, a resident of Shimla, was rescued by the police within seven minutes after his kidnapping was reported, police official Sharat Kumar Sinha said.

According to the police, the victim's brother had informed that four men had kidnapped his brother from Janakpuri and the word "high lander" was written on the car's windshield.

The Police Control Room (PCR) staff immediately started looking for the alleged car, which was spotted near a red light in Uttam Nagar.

As kidnappers learned that they were being followed by the police, three of them managed to escape during a traffic jam at Najafgarh road. However, the police managed to catch one of them and rescued the victim.

The arrested accused, Ravi, is a resident of Uttam Nagar.

The 21-year-old victim revealed that he was initially coerced and kidnapped from the area of Mohan Garden. The kidnappers snatched his car's keys and took him to his vehicle parked near an institute in Janakpuri by an auto.

The police have recovered the victim's car as well as Rs 1,650 in cash stolen by the kidnappers.

A case under various sections of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

