Man Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Shot Dead Outside Gym Near Delhi

The incident occurred near a busy market in sector-11 Faridabad.

A man linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was shot dead outside a gym in Faridabad near Delhi. The victim, identified as Surjabhan alias Ballu, was shot from a close range by unknown assailants in the evening, the police said.

The incident occurred near a busy market in sector-11 Faridabad, outside the gym he used to go to. Police sources told NDTV that Ballu was closely associated with gangster Kapil Sangwan of the Nandu gang and the latter had links with dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is reportedly hiding in the USA.

Around 6 pm today, the victim left the gym after completing his workout and started his bike. Two people came in a white car and fired 20 rounds on the man from behind and fled the scene, the police said, adding that they suspect a rivalry between the victim and the accused. The police said the victim belonged to Delhi's Najafgarh and had been coming to the gym in Faridabad.

Witness Account

"The man shook hands with us and left the gym around 6:20 pm. After a few seconds, we heard the sound of gunshots and ran downstairs to see what happened, the owner of the gym said, adding, "He was lying on the ground and we tried to pick him up, but he was already dead."

The gym owner said that the man had been coming to the gym for the last four months and requested them not to reveal his whereabouts to anyone citing a threat to his life due to a rivalry. The victim reportedly told the owner that he is not allowed to go to Delhi because of the rivalry and because of this, he is living in Faridabad.

"He told us that he is an Instagram influencer and said he had a gun, but we never saw him bringing it to the gym," the owner said.

Police sources told NDTV that the team is probing the case from two angles: Inter gang rivalry and Ballu going against Kapil Sangwan.

Surajbhan is closely associated with Kapil Sangwan and is responsible for collecting money for the gang. A few years ago, Nandu's brother-in-law was shot dead inside Ballu's office by Manjeet Mahal from a rival gang in Delhi's Najafgarh.

Angle 1

When Nandu asked Surajbhan to testify against Mahal in court, the man refused and sources told NDTV that Nandu, who is hiding in the USA, may have decided to kill his associate for breaking his trust.

Angle 2

Surajbhan was the sole witness in the murder of Nandu's brother-in-law. Manjeet, who is lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, conspired with his associates from the prison to kill the only witness in the case.

Attacks Against Bishnoi Gang Associates

Yesterday, a shooter belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had his hands and legs tied before he was set on fire in Haryana, police said. Rajan, who was involved in several gang wars, was found murdered this morning in Yamunanagar district.

Gangster Davinder Bambiha claimed responsibility for his killing in a Facebook post, naming who he alleged had carried out the task.

Rajan's body was identified by his aunt's son Prince, who said he had no ties with his family. His hands and legs were tied and several body parts missing.

Bambiha, in his online post, pointed to the killings of singer Sidhu Moosewala and Rajput leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. Gogamedi was shot dead at his Jaipur home last December, while Moosewala was killed in 2022.