Man Kills Self Allegedly Over Guilt About His Extramarital Affair

During investigation, police learnt the man was in a relationship with a 21-year-old woman and it is suspected that he was guilty about involving in an extramarital relationship.

Delhi | | Updated: October 31, 2018 22:40 IST
A suicide note recovered from him has not held anyone responsible for his death, police said. (File)

New Delhi: 

A 46-year-old married man allegedly committed suicide at his residence in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri today, police said.

The deceased was identified as Hari Shankar, who worked as a labourer, they added.

Police were informed about the incident at 4pm by his 22-year-old son.

A suicide note was recovered from him in which he has not held anyone responsible for his death, police said.

During investigation, police learnt the man was in a relationship with a 21-year-old woman and it is suspected that he was guilty about involving in an extramarital relationship.

