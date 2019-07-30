Man Kills Himself, Poisons Children Over Fight With Wife In Delhi: Police

The incident took place in Delhi's Mundka. (Representational)

A 35-year-old man committed suicide in and also poisoned his two children in Delhi's Mundka, the police said today.

The police said that the man first gave his two children milk laced with suspected pesticide on Sunday and then drank it himself.

The man and the two children were rushed to a nearby hospital. The man was declared brought dead but the children survived.

Police said that the man was under stress after his wife left him and the children a month ago.

The incident came to light when the children, who had become unconscious for a short time, gained their senses and rushed out of the house to alert their neighbours.

