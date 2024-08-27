Upset Over Wife Not Returning From Parents' Home, UP Man Commits Suicide

An investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

Upset over his wife's prolonged stay at her paternal home, a 28-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at his residence here, police said on Tuesday.

The man was identified as Alok Rajak, a resident of Sarwar Kakargatti in Maniyar town, they said.

"The man hanged himself as he was upset over his wife not returning from her parents' home," said Ratnesh Dubey, Maniyar police station incharge.

"After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot immediately. We have taken the body into our custody and initiated further legal proceedings. An investigation into the matter is underway," he said.

