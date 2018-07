The body has been sent for postmortem, police said. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man reportedly committed suicide at Ankit Vihar in Muzaffarnagar due to his illness, police said today.

The body of Vikas Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling of his room last evening, they said.

According to the victim's family, he was depressed due to his illness.

The body has been sent for postmortem, police added.