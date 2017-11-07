Man Killed For Making 'Lewd' Comment About Friend's Sister In Delhi

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his two friends for making a "lewd" comment about the sister of one of the accused in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur, police said today.The two accused have been arrested, police said. Yesterday, Asif and his friends Sunny and Changa got into an argument over some issue. During the altercation, Asif allegedly made a lewd comment about the sister of one of the accused, police said.Changa and Sunny allegedly stabbed Asif multiple times and fled from the spot. Asif was found injured by his two other friends, who took him to his house, police said.He was later taken to AIIMS in south Delhi, where doctors said he was already dead before he reached the hospital.Sunny was arrested from New Delhi railway station. His accomplice, Changa, has also been arrested, police said.Asif's family said the accused had threatened him on Sunday following a quarrel.