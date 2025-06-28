Delhi Man Murdered By Son In Local Park, Head Hit With Large Rock

A 45-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his son following a domestic dispute in the Paharganj area of Delhi, police said. The incident occurred near Ambedkar Bhawan, and the victim has been identified as Vinod.

Police were alerted to the incident on Friday and launched an investigation at the scene. Eyewitnesses claim to have seen Vinod being assaulted by his son, Bhanu Pratap, in a park near their residence. The witness claimed that Bhanu pushed his father to the ground before striking him multiple times on the head and chest with rocks.

Vinod, though gravely injured, managed to seek medical treatment at a nearby hospital and later informed his sister about the attack. Despite receiving medical attention, he died of his injuries.

A murder case was registered at the Paharganj police station. Bhanu Pratap was taken into custody shortly thereafter. During questioning, Bhanu confessed to the crime. He told police that ongoing family disputes had led to frequent altercations with his father.

According to the police, Bhanu said the attack occurred during a heated argument and that he acted out of sudden rage.