Man Killed As Roof Of Under-Construction Building Collapses In Delhi

A man was killed after a roof of an under-construction building collapsed in northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar Monday, police said.

The deceased, Pankaj, a labourer got trapped under the debris. He was rescued, but died at a hospital from injuries, they said.

Two more people were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at the hospital, a official said.

The call about the incident was received around 1.10 pm and five vehicles were rushed to the spot, a Delhi Fire Service officer said.

He said fire department personnel rescued three men and rushed them to the hospital. The condition of one person was critical and he succumbed to injuries, the officer said.

Last week, a five-storey building collapsed in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar, killing seven people.