Man In Custody Allegedly Jumps To Death At Delhi Police Station

Dalbir Singh was arrested when he was reportedly trying to get medicines from Army Base hospital using fake prescription. He also carried fake medical documents, police said. A case of cheating was registered against him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West, Vijay Kumar.
Mr Singh was produced in the Patiala House Court on Wednesday where he was sent to one-day police custody. After he was taken to the Naraina police station, he wanted to use the restroom. A constable accompanied him to the washroom on the second floor. Mr Singh then allegedly locked him in the adjacent room and "escaped".
DCP Kumar said they found him lying unconscious on the ground floor. He was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared brought dead.
But Mr Singh's family alleges he was beaten up and thrown off the building. "My father went missing on Tuesday. We received a call from the police at 9.30 pm that a case has been registered against him," Vijay Singh, Mr Singh's son, told news agency ANI.
The DCP said that a public grievance inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances of his death.