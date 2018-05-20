Man Goes To Wife's Clinic With Alleged Intent To Kill Her, Gets Arrested Manish Kaul allegedly tried to kill her wife because she had filed a cheating case against him and his family.

The accused's wife told police he had lied about his educational qualification.



Manish Kaul alias Varun Kaul alias Ashutosh Marwa alias Vishesh Dheeman alias Sanjeev Chaddha tried to fire at a policeman but the bullet got stuck in the pistol, they added.



In March, Manish Kaul's wife, a doctor, had filed a cheating case against him. She alleged that she came in contact with him through a matrimonial website in 2015 and he introduced himself as a doctor, police said.



She said she married Manish Kaul the same year and her father gave gold ornaments worth Rs 20 lakh to her in-laws as dowry and spent nearly Rs 50 lakh on their wedding, they said.



After the wedding, her in-laws started demanding more dowry. Her father-in-law, who had claimed he retired from the Indian Air Force as a doctor, molested her twice, she said.



Also, he never worked in the Indian Air Force, according to the complainant, police said.



Later, she came to know that her husband's real name was Varun Kaul and that he was not a doctor. She also came to know that he has various cases filed against him in Delhi, Chandigarh, Goa and Maharashtra.



After she approached the Delhi Police, a team from Moti Nagar police station conducted raid in Panchkula and two women were nabbed, they said, adding the accused and his father had escaped.



On Friday, Manish Kaul visited his wife's clinic with an intention to harm her, but she was not present at the clinic. Manish Kaul then threatened one of her colleagues with a pistol, police said.



A police team immediately reached the clinic and noticed Manish Kaul walking away briskly. A policeman chased him and asked him to surrender but he took out the pistol and tried to open fire when the bullet got stuck in the firearm.



He was overpowered by policemen and arrested.



During interrogation, the accused revealed that he is a BAMS degree holder and not an MBBS degree holder as claimed by him, said Vijay Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (West).



He had committed a number of frauds by purchasing new luxury cars on bogus demand drafts. He and his father were arrested in September 2008 by the Mumbai Police in connection with cheating cases registered in Hauz Khas and Rohini in Delhi. The accused had also cheated two other women by promising to marry.



