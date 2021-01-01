Man Dies As Car Catches Fire After Collision With Truck In Delhi

Efforts are on to arrest the truck driver, the police said (Representational)

A 28-year-old man died after the SUV he was driving crashed into the rear of a truck and caught fire in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area, the police said on Friday.

The accident took place around 9.35 pm on Thursday, they said.

The CNG-run vehicle caught fire after hitting the truck when it suddenly slowed down, the police said.

Driver Sonu, a native of Bihar and who used to live in rented accomodation in Mahipalpur, was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the accident. His feet got stuck in the vehicle after the collision, following which he could not get out and died in the car, the police said.

The vehicle was used for transportation of courier packages to Gurgaon. A case has been registered under relevant sections and efforts are on to arrest the truck driver, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)