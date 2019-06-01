Man Cheated People By Selling Old Cars Of Government Office In Delhi, Arrested

Acting on a complaint filed by Jaspal Singh, police examined CCTV footage, established the identity of the accused Satnam Singh and arrested him.

Delhi | Posted by | Updated: June 01, 2019 10:04 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Cheated People By Selling Old Cars Of Government Office In Delhi, Arrested

Police arrested Satnam Singh for allegedly posing as a government staff and cheat people


A man who allegedly posed as an employee of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) office in Delhi to sell used vehicles was arrested on Friday. The accused Satnam Singh, a resident of Laxmi Nagar in east Delhi, allegedly impersonated as an employee of the sub-divisional magistrate and gained access to used vehicles parked on the office complex.

"Satnam Singh, 45, used to take money from people by selling them old vehicles lying in the SDM office," a police officer said.

Jaspal Singh, who was duped by the accused, filed a complaint with the police, following which Satnam Singh was arrested. A police team also checked CCTV footage of the area before zeroing on the accused.

"Further investigation is being carried out," the officer said.

Jaspal Singh said the accused cheated him of Rs 1.60 lakh on the pretext of selling an old vehicle parked at the SDM's office in Laxmi Nagar.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi PoliceDelhi news

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PM ModiCabinet PortfoliosKarambir SinghMamata BanerjeeNavjot SidhuPreferential Trade StatusNorth KoreaLive NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................