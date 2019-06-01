Man Cheated People By Selling Old Cars Of Government Office In Delhi, Arrested

Police arrested Satnam Singh for allegedly posing as a government staff and cheat people

A man who allegedly posed as an employee of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) office in Delhi to sell used vehicles was arrested on Friday. The accused Satnam Singh, a resident of Laxmi Nagar in east Delhi, allegedly impersonated as an employee of the sub-divisional magistrate and gained access to used vehicles parked on the office complex.

"Satnam Singh, 45, used to take money from people by selling them old vehicles lying in the SDM office," a police officer said.

Jaspal Singh, who was duped by the accused, filed a complaint with the police, following which Satnam Singh was arrested. A police team also checked CCTV footage of the area before zeroing on the accused.

"Further investigation is being carried out," the officer said.

Jaspal Singh said the accused cheated him of Rs 1.60 lakh on the pretext of selling an old vehicle parked at the SDM's office in Laxmi Nagar.