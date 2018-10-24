Man Caught With Nearly Rs 13 Lakh Foreign Currency At Delhi Airport

The man was caught by CISF personnel after they detected suspicious layers of clothing

An Indian man was arrested by the CISF at Delhi's IGI airport for allegedly illegally carrying foreign currency worth nearly Rs 13 lakh, officials said today.

They said H Singh, scheduled to take a flight to Dubai, was intercepted by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official on Tuesday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) after some suspicious layers beneath his clothes were detected.

The man had concealed 4,000 Swiss Francs, Euro 11,100 and 3,155 Dirhams under his clothes and he was subsequently handed over to the Customs authorities for further probe, they alleged.

The total value of the currency seized from the man, who holds an Indian passport, is nearly Rs 13 lakh, they said.

