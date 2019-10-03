Man Caught With Four Bullets At Indira Gandhi International Airport

Passenger and the seized live rounds have been handed over to Delhi Police.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday detected four live rounds of 7.65 mm calibre from the bag of a passenger during the pre-embarkation security check at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital.

The incident took place around 4:55 am.

According to the CISF, the passenger identified as Dhian Chand (68) was bound for Bengaluru.

Further actions are underway in the matter.

