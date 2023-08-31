Man Caught Masturbating, Ejaculating On Minor Girl In Delhi Metro: Report

A man reportedly masturbated and ejaculated on a minor girl in a Delhi Metro train (Representational)

A man reportedly masturbated and ejaculated on a minor girl travelling in a Delhi Metro train has been handed over to the police, officials said today.

The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Wednesday on the 'Red Line' of the Delhi Metro. The train was crowded on account of Rakshabandhan festivities, the officials told Press Trust of India.

The minor girl's mother saw that the man had ejaculated on her daughter in the overcrowded coach, after which she got down immediately at the Seelampur metro station, the officials told news agency PTI.

The accused, from West Bengal, was held by two fellow passengers who witnessed the incident and later handed him over to the Delhi Metro authorities at the Shahdara station, reported Press Trust of India.

The station authorities later informed the police.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)