'Transitioning Into Woman': Man Asks Court To Cancel Sex Assault Charges

The Delhi High Court has dismissed the man's petition. (Representational)

The Delhi High Court has dismissed the petition of a man who sought cancellatiion of criminal proceedings against him for sexually assaulting a colleague, claiming that he never had an inclination towards women and was in the process of transitioning.

The man told the court that he has gender dysphoria since childhood and identified himself as a woman. The man said that the relationship between him and the complainant was that of two "sisters", so he could not have assaulted her.

The woman, bed-ridden due to multiple sclerosis, was brought to the court in a wheel chair and refused to compromise the matter. Her lawyer told the court that she categorically denied her consent to get the FIR cancelled.

"I would like to go ahead with the case. There is no compromise," the woman's sister told the court on her behalf.

According to the FIR filed in 2016, both the accused and the woman worked in the same company in Noida when he allegedly sexually assaulted her at a party.

The woman said she made several complaints to the organisation but they failed to take any action and gave an order in favour of the accused.

A trial court, in August, had framed charges against the accused but later discharged him of the offences.