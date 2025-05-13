5 Arrested, 7 Boys Detained For Sexually Assaulting Girl In Tamil Nadu: Cops

Five men were arrested and seven minors were detained in Tamil Nadu's Pallavaram, near Chennai, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl several times.

The incident came to light after doctors found that the survivor was pregnant during a medical examination for severe stomach pain, prompting them to alert authorities. The girl's mother, who initially agreed to file a police complaint but failed to do so, was also arrested for alleged abetment.

Police said they were informed about the case when the girl was rushed to a local hospital with acute abdominal pain. Doctors confirmed her pregnancy and immediately notified the police, as mandated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A formal FIR was lodged, triggering a swift investigation by the Pallavaram all-women police station.

According to the police, the main accused is a water vendor who allegedly befriended the girl under the pretext of marriage before sexually assaulting her. Over several months, he reportedly introduced her to his friends, who also allegedly assaulted her.