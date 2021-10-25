Man Arrested For Smuggling Gemstones Worth Rs 44 Lakh At Delhi Airport

Customs officers intercepted the traveller at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. (File)

The customs department at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi arrested a man for trying to smuggle out gemstones, said a customs official today.

"One Indian national passenger arrived at T-3, IGI airport on October 21 from Moscow by an Air India flight. He was intercepted by the customs officers after he had crossed the green channel and approached towards the exit gate of the international arrivals hall of T-3," said the official.

While running his luggage through the x-ray scanner, some objectionable images were noticed inside a checked-in trolley bag. Upon detailed examination, various kinds of coloured gemstones and beads, weighing a total of approximately 21,626 grams and valued at Rs 43,93,040 were recovered from his trolley bag, added the official.

The recovered coloured gemstones and beads have been seized under sections of the Customs act. The said passenger has been placed under arrest, and an investigation is underway.