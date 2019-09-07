Man Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman At Gunpoint In Delhi

Accused along with a friend sexually assaulted her at gunpoint, police officer said. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint with his friend in Rohini, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Kashim, a resident of Delhi's Kirari Suleman Nagar area. He was arrested on Thursday, they said.

On July 26, the woman had lodged a complaint that her friend Kashim took her to a flat in Rohini on the pretext of celebrating his birthday.

There the accused along with a friend sexually assaulted her at gunpoint, a senior police officer said.

"On Thursday, police received a tip-off and arrested Kashim," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra.

Interrogation revealed that he was involved in two other cases also, he said.

Kashim was out on bail when he sexually assaulted the woman. He had been absconding ever since and was planning to kill the victim, S D Mishra said.

A country-made double-barrel pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him, he said.

