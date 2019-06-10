Man Arrested By Delhi Airport Customs For Smuggling Mobiles Worth Rs 63 Lakh

The man's baggage and personal search resulted in the recovery of 204 illegally imported mobile phones of different brands such as iPhones of Apple, Samsung, Sony, BlackBerry

Delhi | | Updated: June 10, 2019 14:44 IST
The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Guangzhou in China on Tuesday.


New Delhi: 

A man has been arrested by Customs officials at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle mobile phones, including iPhones, worth Rs 63 lakh into the country.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Guangzhou in China on Tuesday. His flight was via Colombo.

His baggage and personal search resulted in the recovery of 204 illegally imported mobile phones of different brands such as iPhones of Apple, Samsung, Sony, BlackBerry, a statement issued Monday by Customs department said.

The market value of the items comes to Rs 63.01 lakh, it said, adding that the passenger was arrested.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

