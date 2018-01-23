Man Allegedly Sexually Assaults Delhi Teen The victim told police that she had gone to meet her "Facebook friend".

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The incident occurred late on Saturday but was reported to the police on Sunday. (Representational) New Delhi: A 19-year-old was allegedly assaulted by an unknown man who dragged her into a dry drain in New Delhi when she went out to meet a Facebook friend, police said today.



The incident occurred late on Saturday but was reported to the police on Sunday after the victim and her mother registered a complaint of rape and physical assault in Gazipur in east Delhi.



The victim told police that she had gone to meet her "Facebook friend", identified as Alok, at the Paper Market on Saturday night.



While they were walking on the road, a man, in his 40s, who was apparently under the influence of alcohol, abused them for coming out so late at night, a police officer told IANS.



The two felt threatened and separated.



"When the victim reached near Sapera Basti, the accused took advantage of the darkness and gagged and beat her," according to an FIR lodged in Gazipur Police Station.



"He threatened to kill her... and dragged her into a drain where he sexually assaulted her," the FIR said.



