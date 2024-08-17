Man, 22, Stabbed To Death After Road Rage In Delhi: Cops

The incident was reported to police by a caller on the night of August 15 (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in an attack by four men working in a jeans factory in central Delhi's Prasad Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

Monu, the victim, was booked earlier in a case of assault. The assailants were identified as Jugnu, Amit, Vicky, and Karan, police said.

The incident was reported to police by a caller on the night of August 15, an officer said.

Monu was found with a stab wound in his abdomen and was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment, the officer said.

Police identified four suspects, all of them workers of a jeans factory and residents of the Bapa Nagar area, and arrested them on Friday.

According to police, two hours before the incident the same day, Neeraj, a friend of Monu, had become involved in a motor accident with Jugnu, who was driving a scooter.

The scrap spiralled into a row that eventually led to Monu's stabbing, they said.

