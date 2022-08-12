On Camera, Man Stabbed Repeatedly In Busy South Delhi Locality, Dies

The hotel management student was stabbed to death in Delhi's Malviya Nagar

A hotel management student was stabbed to death on a road in full public view in Delhi. The attack was captured on CCTV.

The incident happened at a market in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

Mayank, 25, was with a friend at the market when four-five people came running towards him with knives, the police said.

The CCTV footage shows Mayank having an argument with the group before he starts to run across the road. The men catch up and swing their knives at the hotel management student as he tries to push them away.

People and motorists passing by the busy south Delhi road make no attempt to stop the attack. The attackers are seen stabbing Mayank many times before they ran away from the area.

Mayank's friend with the help of some passers-by took him to AIIMS, where he died during treatment.

The police said they have filed a murder case and are looking for the men seen in the CCTV footage.