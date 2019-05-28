Major Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Auto Parts Factory, No Casualties

A total of 25 fire tenders were pressed into service.

A massive fire broke out at an auto parts factory in Delhi early this morning, a fire officer said, adding that there were no reports of casualties.

The fire broke out at 5.15 am at the factory located in West Delhi's Peeragarhi area. The blaze that started out on the ground floor, quickly spread to the first and second floors.

"A total of 25 fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was doused at 7.45 a.m. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined," Dharmpal Bhardwaj, the fire officer, told IANS.

