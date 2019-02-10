Delhi Police To Investigate 'Misleading' Calls Over Voters' List

The BJP had alleged that voters were being misled by calls from AAP. (Representational)

The Election Commission today asked Delhi Police to take "necessary action" against people making "misleading" phone calls about electoral rolls in the capital. A BJP delegation had met the Chief Election Commissioner and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had been making such phone calls.

AAP national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had retorted that the Election Commission "must not be allowed to become agent of a political party".

On Saturday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer had cautioned people about calls claiming that their names had been deleted from the electoral rolls. The officer had made it clear that only the electoral registration officer can add or remove names from the rolls.

"...Various written complaints received in this regard are being enclosed herewith. Prima facie, it appears that the matter needs to be thoroughly investigated in order that the factual correctness of the averments made in the aforementioned complaints are ascertained and necessary action under relevant extant laws is taken," the complaint said.

Delhi Police chief spokesperson Madhur Verma has said that they are enquiring the matter and will take appropriate action.