Ahead Of Elections, Rs 42 Lakh Recovered From North East Delhi

Ahead of elections, authorities on Tuesday recovered Rs 42 lakh in cash from Delhi's North East parliamentary constituency, officials said. Also, 150 FIRs and daily diary entries were filed against political parties for violation of the model code of conduct.

"The statistics surveillance team of Delhi's chief electoral office, constituted to keep an eye on the expenses of political parties, has seized Rs 42 lakh in cash in North East parliamentary constituency," a senior official said.

"A total of 151 FIRs or DD (daily diary) entries have been lodged till date in connection with the violation of the model code of conduct," the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a statement.

"Out of these, 16 are against the Aam Aadmi Party (nine FIRs and seven DD entries), 20 against the Bharatiya Janata Party (14 FIRs and six DD entries), six against the Congress (all DD entries), one against the Bahujan Samaj Party (one DD entry), Samajwadi Party (one DD entry), and 107 against others or non-political (entities)," it said.

Over 1300 kg of narcotics and drugs have also been seized from across Delhi till date.

The office of the Delhi CEO said over 3.08 lakh posters, banners and hoardings have been removed since the model code of conduct came into force.

Meanwhile, a day after AAP leader Raghav Chadha wrote to the Election Commission demanding a probe into voter cards found in a garbage dump in south Delhi and alleging a BJP conspiracy behind it.

A senior Election Commission official had said that a complaint has been filed and the matter was under investigation.

