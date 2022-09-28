Liquor Shop In Delhi Robbed Of Rs 30 Lakh In Late Night Break-In: Cops

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said. (Representational)

A government liquor shop in West Delhi's Khyala area was robbed of Rs 30 lakh in cash in a break-in, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, they said.

According to the complainant, the burglars broke the doors of the shop to get inside.

While fleeing they also took away the DVR system with them, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said that the burglars, yet to be identified, have been booked under sections 457 (lurking, house-trespass or house-breaking by night) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code.

CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the scene of crime have been checked along with mobile numbers active in the area, he said.

Employees of the neighbouring shops are also being interrogated to identify and nab the burglars, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)